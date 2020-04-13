-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Spain: Non-essential workers return to work in Madrid as some COVID-19 measures eased
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Some non-essential workers began returning to some sort of normality on Monday morning in Madrid as the decree setting the coronavirus social distancing measures came to an end.
Monday marked the planned end of the social distancing measures, including a return to work for workers in industry and construction. Workers in the service industry will continue lockdown measures. Some rules will remain active such as the physical distancing in public as well as the requirement to wear masks.
Technically the Spanish anti-coronavirus measures decree ended on April 9th, but as the long weekend included Easter bank holidays the de-facto start of the return to work was on Monday morning.
Footage obtained by Ruptly highlights some of the measures put in place by the government to help the return to work. Police can be seen at the busy Atocha train station in Madrid handing out protective masks to passers-by and commuters.
Though the move to allow these workers to return to work sparked some criticism among experts, Spanish authorities are confident it won’t cause a spike in new infections. Locals interviewed at the train station overwhelmingly agreed with the view of the government, with many stating that it was time to get the economy running again.
“I think it’s the right move, as long as we do it with these security measures: Distribution of protective masks daily, fluid public transportation in which the wagons are not packed. I came here by subway and it was pretty good, with a one and a half metre safety distance. I think they have done it right,” said Manuela, a resident on her commute.
Spain has been one of the worst-hit nations since the coronavirus outbreak started. Nationwide there have been 169,496 confirmed cases thus far, sadly leading to 17,489 related deaths.
Video ID: 20200413-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200413-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly