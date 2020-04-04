Spain overtakes Italy in virus cases, though death rate slows

The number of coronavirus-related deaths across Europe has now surged past 40,000.

Italy and Spain account for more than half of those, with large death tolls continuing to be reported daily.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports on the situation across the continent.

