-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Spain: Passengers from Air Canada happy to be on the ground after emergency landing
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Passengers from an Air Canada flight which made an emergency landing in Madrid were filmed at the Barajas airport in the Spanish capital on Monday. The were seemingly calm and exchanged a few words with journalists expecting them.
“Very well! Happy to be back on the ground,” said one of passengers.
The flight bound for Toronto made an emergency landing after pilots reported an engine problem and a tire rupture shortly after taking off.
Video ID: 20200203-074
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200203-074
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly