Spain: Passengers from Air Canada happy to be on the ground after emergency landing

Passengers from an Air Canada flight which made an emergency landing in Madrid were filmed at the Barajas airport in the Spanish capital on Monday. The were seemingly calm and exchanged a few words with journalists expecting them.

“Very well! Happy to be back on the ground,” said one of passengers.

The flight bound for Toronto made an emergency landing after pilots reported an engine problem and a tire rupture shortly after taking off.

