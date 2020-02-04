Spain plans to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2030

Coal-fired power plants are being phased out across Spain. The government’s plan is for all high polluting power stations to be replaced by greener alternatives by the year 2030, but not everyone is happy about that.…

