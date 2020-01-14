-
Spain: Police cordon off area near chemical plant in Tarragona
Police cordoned off the area near a petrochemical plant in La Canonja where an explosion took place on Tuesday. At least one person was killed and several injured.
Footage shows officers deployed near the site of the incident.
Catalonia’s officials visited the municipality to assess the developments with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offering assistance from the government in Madrid.
Video ID: 20200114-064
