Spain: Police point gun at two women during arrest of a man for violating lockdown

Two local police officers in La Bisbal d’Emporda were placed under investigation on Saturday after footage surfaced of them arresting a man for allegedly violating the rules of the nation-wide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The footage, recorded on Saturday, shows the officers hitting and struggling with a man, and then with two women, repeatedly pointing guns at the women’s’ heads. City Hall sources said it was a pepper gas weapon.

According to reports, the events took place around 5pm (15.00 GMT) on Saturday, when the young man was with another person and was on his way to the doorway of his house. The officers stopped him, and after a struggle, the man’s mother and 15-year-old sister came out to try to prevent him from being arrested.

In a statement, the La Bisbal city council said it maintains its firm position of “repulsion against any violent, racist, xenophobic, sexist or authoritarian attitude.”

According to the Ministry of Health, there have been 191,726 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 20,043 people having died with the disease in Spain.

