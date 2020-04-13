-
Spain: Police use drone to identify group gathered during state of emergency
Mandatory credit: Guardia Civil
Police identified and charged four individuals who were meeting in a square in the town of Adios, Navarra, on Monday, for violating the rules of confinement due to the coronavirus.
The Civil Guard used a drone available to the Navarra Rapid Action Group (GAR) to do so. Footage shows an agent piloting the drone and the moment when the drone records the people, who try to flee upon discovery.
According to reports, several neighbours had reported repeated breaches of confinement by the identified individuals, who always escaped when the police arrived at the scene.
Workers in several sectors have returned to their jobs in Spain, following the end of the rule that paralysed the activity of non-essential industries for 10 days, as decreed by the Spanish government.
Spain has recorded a total of 169,496 cases of COVID-19 and 17,489 deaths to date, according to Ministry of Health data.
