Spain: Police visit Logrono residents to notify about mandatory quarantine

Police officers wearing protective suits delivered notifications to patients quarantined due to coronavirus in Logrono, south of Bilbao on Tuesday.

They entered the building to notify some of its residents about the mandatory isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Three Spanish regions: Madrid, Basque Country and La Rioja decided to close all educational centres and recommended the elderly and patients with previous pathologies to avoid leaving their homes.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain exceeded 1,500, with at least 35 deaths.

