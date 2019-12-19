Spain: Pro-Catalan independence protest leads to clashes with police

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police clashed with pro-Catalan independence demonstrators outside Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, as thousands gathered there to demand dialogue between the Spanish state and the pro-Catalan independence movement.

Protesters set fire to barricades to block access from the police and clashed with officers. The police deployed rubber batons in an attempt to call protesters for the order.

The protest was called on by the Tsunami Democratic group, with thousands signing up to join in. Barcelona has been rocketed by pro-independence demonstrations since the imprisonment of nine Catalan leaders in mid-October.

The biggest match of the La Liga had already been postponed to a later date before due to the protest activities in the city.

