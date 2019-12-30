Spain: Real Madrid stars hold annual festive open training session

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Real Madrid football team took part in an open training session at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the Spanish capital on Monday.

All the 5,500 tickets that were made available to club members were sold.

Stars such as French striker Karim Benzema, German midfielder and World Cup winner Toni Kroos as well as Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior were all on display and showing off their skills.

Real Madrid’s next game is against Getafe on Saturday, 4 January. ‘Los Blancos’ currently sit second in the Spanish domestic league, two points behind leaders Barcelona.

