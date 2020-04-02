-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Spain reports 950 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
For the second day, Spain has recorded its highest daily death toll as infections globally rise to over 938,000
The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Spain passed 10,000 on Thursday, as the hard-hit country again reported its highest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak began, with the total rising by 950 to 10,003 among 110,238 infections.
