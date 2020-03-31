Share
Spain reports its highest daily coronavirus toll, with 849 new deaths

Once again, Spain hit a new record with 849 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday although health chiefs said the rate of new infections was continuing its downward trend.

