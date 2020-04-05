Spain: Sanchez announces request to prolong state of emergency till April 26

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Moncloa Palace

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that he will request an extension of the state of emergency from parliament until April 26, during a press conference in Madrid on Saturday.

“Logically, the state of emergency and the exceptional measures we are going to have to take will not last another 15 days. They are going to last a little longer. It will be the minimum possible,” explained Sanchez, who added that the extension will also be determined by the effectiveness of the measures taken so far and the level of compliance of citizens.

He said that large industry and construction will be able to return to operate with controls after Easter, adding that the return to normalcy will come gradually, and that little by little citizens will “recover some spaces of social relationship that we have lost or given up to protect our lives.”

The government announced the implementation of the state of emergency on March 14. To date, the cases of COVD-19 in Spain have reached 124,736, with 11,815 deaths, on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

