Spain: Sanitary checkpoint installed at Barcelona-Sants train station

The government in Spain’s Catalonia region installed a sanitary checkpoint at the Barcelona-Sants train station on Saturday to check passengers arriving from Madrid with the high-speed train Ave.

Catalan president Quim Torra asked for help from the Spanish government to order the total confinement of Catalonia to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which already infected more than 500 people in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared a nationwide state of emergence in attempt to curb the spread of disease.

