Spain: See health workers on frontline of fight against COVID-19 in Barcelona hospital

Footage published on Thursday by the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona shows the work of healthcare personnel on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 in the Emergency Department and the Cardiology Critical Care Area.

The healthcare personnel, equipped with masks, glasses, gloves and all the necessary material, attend patients infected with coronavirus who are in a more critical situation, trying to save their lives.

Spain has registered 551 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths since the epidemic began to 19,130, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The total number of infections in the country now stands at 182,816 people, while patients who have overcome the disease are now 74,737.

