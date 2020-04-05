Spain: Seville quiet on Palm Sunday after Holy Week processions cancelled due to coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The streets of Seville in Spain were seen empty and rather quiet during Palm Sunday, as Easter celebrations have been cancelled as the country is in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Footage filmed in the Andalusian city shows golden palm leaves on displayed on the sides of balconies, as well as people chatting to each other or playing instruments. A truck disinfecting the deserted streets could also be spotted.

Palm Sunday is typically a huge occasion in the city as part of the annual Holy Week celebrations, which see the streets of the city filled by daily processions featuring wooden sculptures depicting scenes from Catholic tradition.

The Spanish government announced a state of emergency on March 14, and it has been extended until at least April 26 by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. As of Sunday, there are 130,759 cases of COVID-19 in Spain, with 12,418 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

