-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Spain: Seville quiet on Palm Sunday after Holy Week processions cancelled due to coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The streets of Seville in Spain were seen empty and rather quiet during Palm Sunday, as Easter celebrations have been cancelled as the country is in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Footage filmed in the Andalusian city shows golden palm leaves on displayed on the sides of balconies, as well as people chatting to each other or playing instruments. A truck disinfecting the deserted streets could also be spotted.
Palm Sunday is typically a huge occasion in the city as part of the annual Holy Week celebrations, which see the streets of the city filled by daily processions featuring wooden sculptures depicting scenes from Catholic tradition.
The Spanish government announced a state of emergency on March 14, and it has been extended until at least April 26 by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. As of Sunday, there are 130,759 cases of COVID-19 in Spain, with 12,418 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200405-038
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200405-038
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly