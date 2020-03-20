Spain: Seville residents organise ‘balcony party’ amid state of emergency

The residents of Avenida de Bueno Monreal in Seville organised a party on their balconies on Thursday, several days after the state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic was declared in the country.

Footage shows a man playing music from a balcony, where powerful speakers and light cannons were installed. Neighbours enjoying the music on their balconies and on the streets, with local police patrolling the neighbourhood can also be seen in the footage.

The event began with the Spanish anthem and continued with all kinds of popular songs.

Spain is currently the fourth country in the world with the most cases of the coronavirus, behind China, Italy and Iran, with 17,735 registered cases and 808 deaths.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID: 20200320 004

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly