Spain: Socialist Sanchez and left-wing Iglesias present coalition programme
The Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) and the left-wing party Unidas Podemos presented coalition government programme in Madrid on Monday, after the two agreed on forming a coalition government back in November.
Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez from PSOE and Secretary-General of Unidas Podemos Pablo Iglesias presented the plan that is about to be voted on in the Parliament.
The plan is reported to be focused on raising corporate taxes, increasing minimum wage and other worker-friendly initiatives.
