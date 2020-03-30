-
Spain: Street vendors turn Barcelona shop into COVID-19 gown and mask workshop
Street vendors from Barcelona in collaboration with the brand ‘Top Manta’ have converted their shop in Barcelona into a sewing workshop to manufacture masks and gowns for Catalan hospitals as part of the battle against COVID-19, as seen on Saturday.
With the help of sewing machines and fabrics, the street vendors manufacture different items for the protection of doctors and nurses who assist patients infected with coronavirus, as well as for members of the public.
Aziz Fayed, a spokesperson of the ‘Union of Street Vendors,’ explained that “we can produce 1,000 masks, especially to help vulnerable people who do not have the resources to go to the pharmacy to buy masks.”
In the last 24 hours Spain has registered 832 deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,690 since the beginning of the epidemic. In addition, 72,248 people have been registered as infected, 12,285 of whom have been able to recover from the disease.
