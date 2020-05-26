Spain: Terraces reopen in Barcelona as Phase One of lockdown relaxation begins

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Barcelona began Phase One of easing the coronavirus lockdown on Monday with terraces of bars and restaurants allowed to open if they follow new health protocols.

Tables should be located at the distance of two meters with restaurants allowed to fill only half of their capacity of guests.

“We have been a couple of months locked up at home and it is very appreciated [being on a terrace] and I was also expecting many more people, but it is very quiet at this time at least. It’s really a pleasure to go out and meet people,” said Julia, a restaurant customer.

Javier, the owner of a bar in the city, said: “The truth is that we really wanted to open, to have that feeling again, to serve the customer, to give the service, which is so necessary, and, [we are] very happy. The truth is that I opened half an hour ago and in five minutes, the terrace is already full.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Spain confirmed 235,400 cases of COVID-19 and 26,834 deaths linked to the disease.

