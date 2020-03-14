-
Spain: “The whole city is dead” – Madrid’s streets empty as PM Sanchez declares state of alarm
One day after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared a nationwide state of alarm, Madrid’s streets and once-crowded hot spots appeared deserted on Saturday.
“It’s a bizarre feeling, everything is closed. [We feel] anxiety, uneasiness, fright, terror from all we’ve been told,” Ana, a kiosk vendor said.
“We live in Malasana, in the center, and our street is always full of cars and people walking and today, there’s almost nobody. You don’t hear anything, it’s like being in the woods,” pointed out Ana, a Madrid resident.
Footage shows a Red Cross bus collecting blood in Sol’s square. Isabel, a blood donor, said she came up to donate blood, as there’s an increasing need for it. “It’s the minimum we can help with, so I think that going out today, risking ourselves to do this, is something necessary,” she commented.
So far in Spain there have been 6046 diagnosed cases, of which 191 have died.
