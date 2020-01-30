Spain: Thousands march for better working conditions in Basque Country

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands marched in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian on Thursday, as part of a general strike demanding improved working and living conditions, better job opportunities and an increase in workers’ pensions.

Some protesters could also be seen sticking flyers and posters on walls and forcing shopkeepers to close while thousands marched with Basque and unions’ flags.

A representative of one of the trade unions said during the protest that the President of the Basque Government claimed he has no power to respond to the protesters demands.

“what kind of self-government is it that cannot do, that cannot get measures implemented to have a job, a decent life for all, which is what people are concerned about, right? Self-government must have the capacity to decide on our working and living conditions, and that is also what we are demanding today,” he said.

The strike was reportedly called by the ELA, LAB, Steilas, Esk, Ehne, Hiru and Etxalde unions and were held across the Basque region.

