Spain: Thousands of Real fans cheer on team ahead of El Clasico
Thousands of Real Madrid fans welcomed their team’s bus outside Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday, ahead of Real’s ‘El Clasico’ clash against arch-rivals Barcelona.
Footage shows fans chanting and cheering as Real’s bus approaches the stadium. The footage also shows fans lighting flares and gathering around a banner that reads “white inferno.”
Real went on to beat Barca 2-0, with goals by Vinicius Junior and Mariano, and advanced to the Liga’s top spot. This is Real’s first victory against the Blaugrana at the Bernabeu since October 25, 2014.
