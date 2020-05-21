Spain to extend lockdown to June 6 despite outcry from protesters and right-wing opposition

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won parliamentary backing to extend the lockdown for another two weeks Wednesday, despite opposition from his rightwing opponents and protests against his minority coalition government.

