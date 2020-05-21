-
France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency - 30 mins ago
-
Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 56 mins ago
-
US: Thousands evacuated in Michigan after two dams fail - 3 hours ago
-
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens - 4 hours ago
-
Actress Duarte resigns as Brazil culture secretary in latest blow to Bolsonaro cabinet - 4 hours ago
-
Anti-lockdown protesters in US state of Michigan hold ‘Operation Haircut’ - 4 hours ago
-
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, sees steep rise in poor countries - 4 hours ago
-
Spain to extend lockdown to June 6 despite outcry from protesters and right-wing opposition - 5 hours ago
-
Self-Employment Tips in the Coronavirus World - 8 hours ago
-
Farm to fork: EU wants to slash pesticide use by 50% and boost organic farming - 11 hours ago
Spain to extend lockdown to June 6 despite outcry from protesters and right-wing opposition
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won parliamentary backing to extend the lockdown for another two weeks Wednesday, despite opposition from his rightwing opponents and protests against his minority coalition government.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en