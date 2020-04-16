Spain: Tourist hotspot Benidorm unseasonably empty due to coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The usually crowded streets of tourist hotspot Benidorm are currently deserted during the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage recorded from a helicopter and distributed by the National Police on Wednesday shows the Levante beach completely deserted, as well as the empty main streets of the city.

In mid-March the Hotel Business Association of Benidorm and Costa Blanca (Hosbec) announced that their members would close their facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting around 50,000 tourists who were in the city or planning to travel there in the immediate future. Since then, hotels have remained closed and the city’s inhabitants have been confined to their homes.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Spain has recorded a total of 182,816 coronavirus cases and 19,130 related deaths.

