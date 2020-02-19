Spain: “Welcome to Anfield”, warns Klopp after UCL loss to Atletico in Madrid

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

After a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 bout in Madrid on Tuesday, a defiant Jurgen Klopp foresaw an intimidating atmosphere in Anfield for the second leg in Liverpool.

“To all Atletico fans who can get a ticket for the game, welcome to Anfield,” said the Liverpool manager in a post-match presser.

Saul Niguez’s early goal for Atletico ensured the first-leg victory for the Spanish team as the Reds now hope to make up for their 1-0 loss with a win in Anfield on March 11.

