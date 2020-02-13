Share
0 0 0 0

Spain wins European court appeal over rapid migrant deportations from Ceuta and Melilla

about 1 hour ago

The European Court of Human Rights has backed Spain’s immediate deportation of two African migrants who tried to enter one of its African enclaves.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/13/spain-wins-european-court-appeal-over-rapid-migrant-deportations-from-ceuta-and-melilla

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment