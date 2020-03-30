-
Spain: Workers in non-essential jobs must stay at home for 2 weeks – Sanchez
Mandatory credit: Moncloa
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced at a press conference in Madrid on Saturday that workers in non-essential jobs will have to stay at home for the next two weeks.
“All workers in non-essential activities will have to stay at home for the next two weeks as they do during the weekend,” said Sanchez, who added that “the workers will continue to receive their salaries normally” and when the current health emergency ends “they will recover the hours of work not provided, in a gradual manner and spaced out in time.”
The decree, which will be in force from March 30 to April 9, is due to be approved this Sunday by an extraordinary Council of Ministers.
In the last 24 hours Spain has recorded 832 deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,690 since the beginning of the epidemic. In addition, 72,248 people have been infected, 12,285 of whom have been able to recover from the disease.
