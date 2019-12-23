Spain: Zidane “disappointed” as Real Madrid “lacked goals” in 0:0 Athletic Bilbao draw

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, said that his squad “lacked goals” which “disappointed” him, as the team clashed with Athletic Bilbao at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.

Zidane stressed that, nevertheless, the game was “great.”

Athletic Bilbao’s boss, Gaizka Garitano, in turn, said that his team ended the game with “a good feeling.”

Real Madrid needed a win over Bilbao to return to the top of La Liga where now sits Barcelona with 39 points, while Madrid has 37 and goes second.

