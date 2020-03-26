Spain’s coronavirus death toll tops 4,000, with over 56,000 cases reported

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 56,188, the health ministry said on Thursday. France 24’s correspondent Sarah Morris tells us more.

