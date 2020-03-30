Spain’s health crisis chief tests positive for coronavirus as infections top China’s

Spain’s health emergency chief Fernando Simon tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said Monday, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 85,195, surpassing China’s infection tally.

