Spain’s tourism woes: UK government warns holidaymakers not to travel to Balearic & Canary Islands

Spanish tourism operators have been dealt a new blow after the UK Foreign Office issued a warning overnight for British holidaymakers not to travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands.

The advice follows a weekend decision by London to impose quarantine restrictions on all arrivals from Spain, a move which has angered Madrid and up-ended the holiday plans of thousands of British tourists, particularly those who were already in the country!

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

#GoodMorningEurope