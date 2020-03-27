-
Spaniards make lockdown fun in “Running of the Bulls” apartment edition
MANDATORY CREDIT: Comunidad de Vecinos Ronda del Salvador 97, Plasencia
A group of the residents of a building in Plasencia, Caceres, organised their own ‘running of the bulls of San Fermin’ last Sunday as a way of spicing up their confinement during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The residents pretended to be running away from the “the coronavirus cattle” while dressed in traditional white clothes with red scarves tied around their necks.
The video has gone viral on the social media platforms in the last days making this community of residents of Ronda del Salvador 97 quite the confinement celebrities.
The festival of San Fermin is a celebration held annually in the city of Pamplona. Its most famous event is the “encierro” (running of the bulls).
Spain has registered 56,188 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,089 deaths due to the disease. The number of recovered patients is also growing, reaching 7,015 people. Madrid continues to be the main focus of the epidemic.
