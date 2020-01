Spanish electoral board disqualifies Catalan regional leader Quim Torra

Spain’s electoral board on Friday disqualified the regional president of Catalonia Quim Torra from holding a seat in the regional parliament and ruled that another leading separatist imprisoned for sedition is ineligible to take a European Parliament seat he was elected to last year.

