Spanish medics demand protection as death toll overtakes China’s

Spanish medics facing chronic shortages in protective equipment have lobbied the Supreme Court to order the Health Ministry to provide supplies in the first instance.

Spain’s 3,434 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic have now surpassed China’s at 3,285.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports on the challenges facing front line workers in Europe.

