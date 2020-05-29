Spanish priest helps reintegrate dozens of ex-convicts and homeless back into society

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Spanish priest and coordinator of a non-profit organisation from Salamanca, Emiliano Tapia, is reintegrating senior homeless people and ex-convicts back into society while helping to produce food for those in need during the coronavirus crisis, as footage from Wednesday and Thursday shows.

Tapia, who houses some of the workers at his parish, coordinates the work of Buenos Aires Community Development Association (ASDECOBA).

The organisation offers work in a greenhouse and two orchards ceded by locals in Miranda de Pericalvo, El Pino de Tormes and Torresmenudas, villages of Salamanca.

“The first house we opened is the parish house where I work as a priest, the Santa Maria de Nazaret Parish House, in the Buenos Aires district, and we started to take people there. Later we added three apartments, apart from the parish house. [We host] a total of 23, 24, 26 people with an average age between 48 and 50 years,” said Tapia.

“Honestly, this has been a miracle for me, a miracle in my life. I usually say that probably I wouldn’t be alive or that I would be in prison for life [if it wasn’t for Emiliano], probably,” said Jesus Garcia, a 66-year-old ASDECOBA worker.

The vegetables produced by the non-profit organisation workers turn into around 500 meals that are delivered every day to the elderly and homeless people in the region.

