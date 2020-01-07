Share
0 0 0 0

Spanish socialists win MPs’ backing for left-wing coalition government, by just two votes

44 mins ago

This is the first coalition government since Spain’s transition to democracy after the regime of Francisco Franco.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/07/spanish-socialists-win-mps-backing-for-left-wing-coalition-government-by-just-two-votes

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment