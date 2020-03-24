-
Spanish soldiers discover abandoned retirement homes +++ China to ease restrictions | Corona Update
In Spain, the defence ministry says soldiers helping to fight the Coronavirus pandemic have found elderly patients in retirement homes abandoned and, in some cases, dead in their beds. Prosecutors have launched an investigation. Our correspondent Jan-Philipp Scholz has been listening to how Spanish people have been coping with more than a week in lockdown.
Meanwhile Hubei, the province at the centre of China’s coronavirus outbreak is to lift travel restrictions on Wednesday. The 50 million people of Hubei province have been under lockdown for two months. Those in the capital Wuhan will have to wait another two weeks before they’re allowed to travel. But the easing of retsrictions seems to be a sign of progress in China’s battle to defeat the coronavirus.
