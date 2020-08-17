Speaker Pelosi calls lawmakers back to vote on Postal Service protection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called lawmakers back to Washington, to vote on legislation to protect the US Postal Service. Democrats have accused President Donald Trump, who is trailing rival Joe Biden in opinion polls, of trying to hamstring the cash-strapped Postal Service to suppress mail-in voting.

