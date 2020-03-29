-
Special coronavirus precautions taken to protect elderly
The novel coronavirus has proven particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.
Eighty percent of those who have died from the illness in the US were 65 and older.
Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Miami on what health authorities and the public are doing to help their most vulnerable citizens.
