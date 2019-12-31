Special coverage: Carlos Ghosn, what’s next?

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has fled to Lebanon from Japan — where he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct — surprising even his lawyer, who deemed his client’s behaviour ‘inexcusable’. The 65-year-old auto tycoon said he had “not fled justice” but “escaped injustice and political persecution”, 13 months after his arrest stunned the business world.

