Special programme: Brazil torn between lockdown and denial over Covid-19

We bring you a special edition of Inside the Americas from Brazil, which on April 28 crossed the symbolic and tragic threshold of 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic. There, lockdown has become highly political and has angered supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro. Latin America as a whole is severely affected by Covid-19 and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is warning that the pandemic may lead to increased hunger and poverty.

