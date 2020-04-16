Special programme: Covid-19 in the US

This week we’re bringing you a special edition of Inside the Americas from the United States to see how the country is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. We go to Baltimore to see why African Americans are disproportionately affected by Covid-19. We then head to the epicentre of the US outbreak, New York City. Finally, in Los Angeles, we’ll show you what money can buy during a pandemic.

