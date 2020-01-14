Share
0 0 0 0

Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

2 hours ago

American director Spike Lee was named president of this year’s Cannes Film Festival jury on Tuesday, becoming the first black head of the panel.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment