Sri Lanka: Buddhists begin praying for a week to counter COVID-19 pandemic

Buddhist monks in Sri Lanka are holding a continuous week-long Buddhist prayer recital dedicated to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

The recitation of ”Rathana Suthraya” commenced at around 10 pm on Wednesday, March 18, and is expected to go on for a week near the Temple of the Tooth, in Kandy.

“We all need to gather and pray not only for our nation but for the entire world to be healed from this deadly virus,” says Nayomi, a devotee who attended the prayers.

Acording to reports citing Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana, the high priest who heads the monks seen in the footage on Thursday, the suthra was recited by Lord Buddha when a city in India was being beset by disease and famine.

