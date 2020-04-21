Sri Lanka marks a year since devastating Easter Sunday attacks

It has been a year since a series of suicide bombings targeting Christians killed 279 people in Sri Lanka.

Families of victims say no court in the world can bring them justice, but they want those responsible punished.

Al Jazeera’s Minelle Fernandez reports from the capital Colombo, where she met a father who lost his son and daughter in one of the blasts.

