Sri Lankan elephants’ struggle to survive

Conservationists have criticised the Sri Lankan minister of wildlife for distributing shotguns to Civil Security personnel to protect farmers and their crops from elephants.

Shrinking habitats and growing human populations are bringing people and elephants into an escalating confrontation while promised conservation efforts have yet to materialise.

Al Jazeera’s Minelle Fernandez reports from Eruwea, Sri Lanka.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #SriLanka #Elephants