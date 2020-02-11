St. Louis Superman – Filmmaker Q&A | Witness

The Academy nominated filmmakers of ‘St. Louis Superman,’ Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, talk to Al Jazeera English about how it feels to be nominated for an Oscar, the importance of the story and what they’ll be wearing on the red carpet.

‘St. Louis Superman’ tells the story of Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives, must overcome both personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a critical bill for his community.

