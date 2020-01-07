-
Stampede at Soleimani funeral procession kills dozens | DW News
Initial reports say at least 35 people have been killed in a stampede at the funeral procession for the Iranian general Qaassem Soleimani. Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in the town of Kerman as General Soleimani was laid to rest. He was killed by a US airstrike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, last week. The fallout of the assassination has raised tensions in the region, resulting in an outpouring of public grief and anger against the US. Meanwhile, a leaked letter from the US Defense Department sparked confusion.
