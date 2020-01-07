Stampede at Soleimani’s funeral kills 35, injures many others

At least 35 people have been killed and 48 injured in a stampede that erupted at the funeral procession of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, state television reported.

Thousands of people thronged the streets of Kerman to mourn Soleimani’s death.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports live from Tehran.

